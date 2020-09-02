Louisiana State Police is searching for a suspect after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Jennings, officials said.
The State Police Bureau of Investigations/Lake Charles Field Office investigated the incident just before 7 p.m. Jennings Police were pursuing a vehicle traveling north on La. 26, and troopers responded to assist in the pursuit.
A state trooper tried to deploy a tire deflation device on La. 26 at West South Street. The driver steered toward the trooper, who discharged his firearm. The suspect fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle shortly after.
The suspect does not appear to have suffered injuries from the shooting, according to investigators. No law enforcement were injured.
The investigation is ongoing.