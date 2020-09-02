Police lights
MGNonline

Louisiana State Police is searching for a suspect after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Jennings, officials said.

The State Police Bureau of Investigations/Lake Charles Field Office investigated the incident just before 7 p.m. Jennings Police were pursuing a vehicle traveling north on La. 26, and troopers responded to assist in the pursuit. 

A state trooper tried to deploy a tire deflation device on La. 26 at West South Street. The driver steered toward the trooper, who discharged his firearm. The suspect fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle shortly after.

The suspect does not appear to have suffered injuries from the shooting, according to investigators. No law enforcement were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tags

More from this section

Remains that of missing DeRidder man

  • Updated
Remains that of missing DeRidder man

A forensic lab in Texas has confirmed the remains found in the Bon Weir, Texas, area to be that of missing DeRidder man Jimmie Box Jr. 

Michigan State's Nassar review mostly clears staff

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan State University mostly found no violations of campus policy in a review of roughly 20 former or current staff members who were said to have received complaints about Larry Nassar, the doctor convicted of molesting female athletes, according to a report Tuesday.

Police: Teacher with far-right ties harassed health officer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California community college instructor with ties to the far-right, anti-government “boogaloo" movement is in custody following his arrest for allegedly sending more than two dozen threatening letters to a county health officer during the coronavirus…

Absent details, police shooting narratives seek to distract

CHICAGO (AP) — A familiar narrative emerged in the days that followed Jacob Blake’s shooting by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, one seen many times after a Black man or woman is killed or grievously wounded by police: That somehow Blake's actions or his past can explain why an office…