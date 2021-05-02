The suspect in Wednesday’s shooting incident at a motel near the Interstate 10 bridge has been identified as Kyner Gene Rollins, 44, from California.
Lake Charles police responded to a report of shots fired early Wednesday at a hotel in the 1000 block of Northshore Lake Drive. Police responded to the call at 5:16 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers discovered shots had been fired from a motel room in the direction of I-10. The suspect had barricaded himself in the motel room. When a SWAT team made entry the subject was found deceased.
The investigation is still ongoing.