Hotel shooting

Lake Charles police work the scene of a shooting at a downtown hotel Wednesday, April 28.

 Rick Hickman

The suspect in Wednesday’s shooting incident at a motel near the Interstate 10 bridge has been identified as Kyner Gene Rollins, 44, from California.

Lake Charles police responded to a report of shots fired early Wednesday at a hotel in the 1000 block of Northshore Lake Drive. Police responded to the call at 5:16 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered shots had been fired from a motel room in the direction of I-10. The suspect had barricaded himself in the motel room. When a SWAT team made entry the subject was found deceased.

The investigation is still ongoing.

More from this section

Deputy shooting becomes part of city's long history on race

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — The murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was wrapping up when Dakwon Gibbs told a friend that George Floyd’s killing — and others like it — would never happen in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Venezuela gives US oilmen house arrest in gesture to Biden

  • Updated

MIAMI (AP) — Six American oil executives jailed in Venezuela more than three years ago on corruption charges were granted house arrest on Friday in a gesture of goodwill toward the Biden administration as it reviews its policy toward the politically turbulent South American country.

Prosecutors seek higher sentence for Chauvin in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors are asking a judge to give Derek Chauvin a more severe penalty than state guidelines call for when he is sentenced in June for George Floyd's death, arguing in court documents filed Friday that Floyd was particularly vulnerable and that Chauvin abused his autho…