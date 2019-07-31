A man once referred to as a "fleeing fugitive" by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office turned himself in to authorities Monday.
Nathaniel Mitchell III, 40, of Iowa, La., was charged with second-degree murder for his alleged involvement in the murder of a man whose body was found burned on the side of a DeQuincy road earlier this month. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a bond of $1 million.
A warrant was issued for Mitchell's arrest July 23. Officials said Mitchell boarded a plane Sunday, July 21, in Lake Charles heading to St. Louis, Mo.
Last week, George A. Buck, 27, was also charged with second-degree murder. His bond is $1 million.
The body of Zacchaeus H. Burton, 29, of Baton Rouge, was identified following DNA testing, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.
His body was found July 17 lying on the side of a road at the end of D. Williams Road off of Rigmaiden Road in DeQuincy.
Detectives learned Burton had arrived in Southwest Louisiana on July 16 by bus from Baton Rouge and was staying with Mitchell.
Investigators believe Burton and Mitchell traveled separately to the DeQuincy area on July 17 and that Burton was killed the same day around noon. Mancuso said Burton was likely killed and burned at the same location where his body was found. Through their investigation, authorities found that Buck and Mitchell were acquaintances and that Buck had traveled to DeQuincy on July 17 to meet up with Mitchell.
The investigation is ongoing, and Mancuso said more arrests could be possible.
Detective Keeba Barber is the lead investigator. Anyone with information is asked to call CPSO at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222 if they wish to remain anonymous.