The Louisiana Supreme Court has launched its updated website with expanded digital technology for a more user-friendly experience across a range of devices, such as laptops and desktops as well as mobile devices.

The website, www.lasc.org, is used by the court to share information of interest to Louisiana residents.

Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson said she was "pleased to unveil this new and improved website which better leverages today's technology to present to the public a cleaner, more efficient display of information on the work of the court."

The court's website provides information on the Supreme Court's work in the form of news releases containing opinions and other actions of the court, links to the Clerk of Court's Office, the court's docket, access to live-streaming of oral arguments and court publications.

Additionally, it has links to the justice's biographies, legal resources via the Law Library of Louisiana, court rules, and information on various court programs, such as the Drug and Specialty Courts, Children and Families Division, Office of Language Access, and the Louisiana Protective Order Registry.

The new website also now includes a searchable page containing judicial financial disclosure statements.

Financial disclosure statements are public records and have always been available through the office of the judicial administrator. However, starting with the statements for active judges filed in 2019 for the tax year 2018, these forms will now be available as well on the Supreme Court's website and searchable by name and court. Statements for future years will be added as they are received.

The court's new website was designed by staff of the Supreme Court's information technology department in coordination with the court's community relations department.

