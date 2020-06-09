Supreme Court orders Cameron man’s sentence reviewed

A Cameron Parish man's appeal has been granted by the Louisiana Supreme Court to have his aggravated crimes against nature conviction and his 25-year sentence reviewed by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal in light of the Ramos v. Louisiana case.
Elvin Bryant Jinks Jr., was found guilty at trial on April 25, 2018, in Cameron Parish.
Jinks was sentenced to 25 years at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Ramos v. Louisiana was a landmark United State Supreme Court case in which the court ruled 6-3 that the Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution requires that guilty verdicts for criminal trials be unanimous.
Only cases in Louisiana and Oregon were affected by the ruling because other states already had this requirement.
The decision incorporated the Sixth Amendment requirement for unanimous jury criminal convictions against the states, thereby overturning the court's previous decision from the 1972 case Apodaca v. Oregon.
There are many cases such as Jinks' that either already were decided, in progress or in the appeals process when the Ramos v. Louisiana decision came down. While some cases are being sent back to appeals courts for further review that does not mean convictions would automatically be overturned or new sentences would be put in place, especially in cases that were already decided before the Ramos v. Louisiana decision was final.
In 2019, the 3rd Circuit denied an appeal by Jinks.
The victim in this case was a family member who was under the age of 13 at the time of the incidents.
Prosecutors said the offenses took places between the spring and fall of 2016.
At trial, a jury heard about how the victim had reported the incidents to a school counselor and on that same day law enforcement was notified.
A forensics interviewer with the Child Advocacy Center told the jury the victim repeated to her the same events she had shared with her school counselor.
The victim also testified at trial, showing jurors on a diagram where Jinks had touched her as well as telling the jury that she told the truth when discussing the incidents with her counselor and the forensics interviewer.
While he was awaiting trial in July 2018, and while an inmate in the Cameron Parish jail, Jinks escaped but was quickly located, authorities said.
Sheriff Ron Johnson said at the time that a jailer spotted Jinks climbing a gate on a second-story catwalk around 10:20 a.m.
The sheriff said Jinks threw laundry bags around razor wires to protect himself from being cut. He then ran to the edge of the building and jumped from the second story to the concrete below.
Johnson said 10 officers responded and a deputy saw Jinks run into the marsh less than 100 yards from the jail and followed him. He said a couple of deputies apprehended Jinks who had minor injuries due to cuts from the razor wire as well as a leg injury he received when he jumped from the building. He was transported to a local hospital before being released back into custody.
On his felony conviction for aggravated crimes against nature, Jinks could have received up to 99 years in prison.
Regarding his charge of simple escape, he received credit for time served.