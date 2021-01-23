Kerri S. Monic

Kerri S. Monic, 32, has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with second-degree murder and drug possession. Judge Kendrick Guidry set her bond at $515,000.

 Special to the American Press

A Sulphur woman has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder after a man was shot and killed.

Kerri S. Monic, 32, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with second-degree murder and possession of CDS II.

Judge Kendrick Guidry set her bond at $515,000.

On Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence on Walker Road in Sulphur in reference to what the caller said was a deceased male.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of William S. Clark, 43, Sulphur.

During the investigation, it was learned that the complainant, Monic, who was also Clark’s girlfriend, was allegedly responsible for the shooting.

When Monic initially spoke with detectives, she stated she was not home when the shooting occurred. She later reportedly told detectives she and Clark had been having an argument, at which time she retrieved a handgun and allegedly shot him.

During the investigation, detectives also learned Monic was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine.

Authorities retrieved what they believe to be the murder weapon inside Monic’s vehicle.

CPSO Det. Travis Lavergne is the lead investigator on this case.

More from this section

Man pleads guilty to deaths of 36 people in warehouse fire

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The master tenant of a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse where 36 people perished when a fire ignited during a dance party in 2016 pleaded guilty Friday to the deaths, avoiding a second trial after the first ended in a hung jury.

Inauguration sows doubt among QAnon conspiracy theorists

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — For years, legions of QAnon conspiracy theory adherents encouraged one another to “trust the plan" as they waited for the day when President Donald Trump would orchestrate mass arrests, military tribunals and executions of his Satan-worshipping, child-sacrificing enemies.

Ex-Westlake coach gets prison time

  • Updated
Ex-Westlake coach gets prison time

A former Westlake High School basketball coach has been sentenced to prison for sexual involvement with students, authorities said.