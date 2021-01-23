A Sulphur woman has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder after a man was shot and killed.
Kerri S. Monic, 32, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with second-degree murder and possession of CDS II.
Judge Kendrick Guidry set her bond at $515,000.
On Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence on Walker Road in Sulphur in reference to what the caller said was a deceased male.
When deputies arrived, they found the body of William S. Clark, 43, Sulphur.
During the investigation, it was learned that the complainant, Monic, who was also Clark’s girlfriend, was allegedly responsible for the shooting.
When Monic initially spoke with detectives, she stated she was not home when the shooting occurred. She later reportedly told detectives she and Clark had been having an argument, at which time she retrieved a handgun and allegedly shot him.
During the investigation, detectives also learned Monic was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine.
Authorities retrieved what they believe to be the murder weapon inside Monic’s vehicle.
CPSO Det. Travis Lavergne is the lead investigator on this case.