A Sulphur woman has been arrested on multiple charges of first-degree rape and sexual battery.
Lakien D. Perry, 18, 3225 Utah St., was arrested by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office on seven counts of first-degree rape; 20 counts of sexual battery; and pornography involving a juvenile.
Perry was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Judge Robert Wyatt set her bond at $2.8 million.
On Jan. 13, detectives with the Sheriff's Office received a complaint from the Louisiana State Police LA-SAFE (Louisiana Analytical & Fusion Exchange), along with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The complaint was in reference to explicit Instagram conversations between an account belonging to Perry and an unidentified account.
During the investigation, detectives learned Perry provided the other account with a live video feed of her having inappropriate sexual contact with a 5-year-old boy.
The investigation further revealed Perry allegedly had interaction — sending inappropriate videos and photographs of her and the child — with the other account since December of 2019.
During further investigation detectives also learned Perry allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl.
CPSO detectives Jacob Dore, James Jones and Shelly Trahan are the investigators on this case along with the assistance of Homeland Security.
The investigation is continuing.