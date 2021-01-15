Sarah D. Pharis

Sarah D. Pharis, who had access to the victim’s personal information, is accused of mailing out degrading letters about him to at least 30 individuals and included nude photographs inside the letters.

A Sulphur woman has been arrested for non-consensual disclosure of a private image, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said detectives arrested Sarah D. Pharis, 32, 311 W. Elizabeth St., on Dec. 28 after an investigation revealed she was responsible for sending out numerous nude photographs of an acquaintance.

Pharis, who had access to the victim’s personal information, mailed out degrading letters about him to at least 30 individuals and included the nude photographs inside the letters, Vincent said.

She also traveled to Texas to mail the letters.

Pharis was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 150 counts of non-consensual disclosure of a private image. Later the same day, she was released on a $75,000 bond set by Judge Sharon Wilson.

Pharis was arrested again on Thursday after detectives learned another individual’s private images were also included in the letters she previously mailed out. She was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with an additional 30 counts of non-consensual disclosure of a private image. She was released later the same day on a $15,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.

Det. Kara Adams is the lead investigator on this case.

l

More from this section

Flint water charges escalate debate over officials' failures

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — When a former Michigan public health director was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Flint water crisis, the man who previously held the job says a chilling thought crossed his mind: It could have been me.

No charges in Pennsylvania discarded-ballots case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — No criminal charges will be filed against a former temporary elections worker authorities have said mistakenly discarded nine military ballots ahead of the November presidential election, a federal prosecutor announced Friday.

Rare sedition charge gains interest after Capitol attack

NEW YORK (AP) — A Civil War-era sedition law being dusted off for potential use in the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was last successfully deployed a quarter-century ago in the prosecution of Islamic militants who plotted to bomb New York City landmarks.