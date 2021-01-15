A Sulphur woman has been arrested for non-consensual disclosure of a private image, authorities said.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said detectives arrested Sarah D. Pharis, 32, 311 W. Elizabeth St., on Dec. 28 after an investigation revealed she was responsible for sending out numerous nude photographs of an acquaintance.
Pharis, who had access to the victim’s personal information, mailed out degrading letters about him to at least 30 individuals and included the nude photographs inside the letters, Vincent said.
She also traveled to Texas to mail the letters.
Pharis was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 150 counts of non-consensual disclosure of a private image. Later the same day, she was released on a $75,000 bond set by Judge Sharon Wilson.
Pharis was arrested again on Thursday after detectives learned another individual’s private images were also included in the letters she previously mailed out. She was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with an additional 30 counts of non-consensual disclosure of a private image. She was released later the same day on a $15,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.
Det. Kara Adams is the lead investigator on this case.
l