SULPHUR — Police here are looking for information about the burglary of a vehicle that contained $20,000 in cash.
According to Capt. Jason Gully with the Sulphur Police Department, officers were called to a business on Ruth Street just after noon Tuesday, Oct. 15, about a vehicle burglary.
"Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim and learned that he had just left a local bank with a bank bag containing $20,000 in cash, Gully said.
The victim told police that he put the bag in the console of his vehicle and stopped at another business for about 5 minutes.
"When he arrived back at his vehicle, his back window has been busted and the money was missing from the console," Gully added.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Ryan Arnold at 337-527-4590.
"The Sulphur Police Department would like to remind citizens that if you withdraw a large amount of cash, please go directly to where you need the cash to go," Gully said. "Please do not make additional stops along the way."