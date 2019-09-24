A Sulphur man was sentenced Monday to 25 years with the Department of Corrections for attempted second-degree murder.
Joseph Nathaniel Thomas, 24, pleaded guilty before Judge David Ritchie and was sentenced in state district court.
Thomas has been in jail since being arrested after the incident in 2018.
"You're fortunate this did not end up in murder," Ritchie said as Thomas was sentenced. "So much death and destruction is caused by the drug life."
Elizabeth Traub represented Thomas and told Ritchie her client is "clean and sober now and is sorry for what happened."
Prosecutor Ross Murray gave details of the crime prior to Thomas being sentenced. Murray said at about 7:30 a.m. Sept. 18, 2018, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the area near Bankens and Buhler Station roads in Sulphur after railroad workers found a woman covered with mud lying near the railroad tracks.
A complainant told deputies he at first thought the woman was dead but when he approached her, she sat up and she appeared to have a severe head injury.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with multiple fractures to her skull and a brain bleed.
While detectives were canvassing the area the next day, they encountered Thomas and Christina M. Russell, 27, outside of their home on Buhler Station Road and learned they were with the victim the day before she was found near the railroad track.
The investigation revealed the couple did not know the victim but picked her up while she was walking and brought her to their home. Detectives interviewed Thomas and Russell and both said while the victim was at their home an argument ensued. They said they pushed the victim off their back porch and the victim left on foot.
They told detectives they got into a truck and Russell struck the victim with a truck while she was walking down the roadway. Authorities said Thomas exited the truck and struck the victim with a pipe and they then fled the scene, leaving the victim on the side of the roadway. Russell was also found to be in possession of the victim's cell phone.
Thomas and Russell were both arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with attempted second-degree murder. They each had $500,000 bonds.
Ritchie sentenced Thomas to 25 years with credit for time served, and without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.