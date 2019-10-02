Sulphur man admits to sex crimes

A Sulphur man has pleaded guilty to one count of molestation of a juvenile and one count of aggravated crimes against nature.
Erick Gale Gragg, 41, had been scheduled to go to trial but entered guilty pleas on both charges instead.
Gragg was previously sentenced in state district court in February on a separate case. In that one, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted of aggravated crimes against nature following a week-long trial.
On the new counts, Judge David Ritchie sentenced Gragg to 15 years concurrent to each other but consecutive to the 35 years he is already serving. Ritchie also issued a lifetime protective order for each victim of these cases.
At Gragg’s first sentencing, his mother stunned the courtroom and angered the judge when she made derogatory comments to the court regarding the victim in the case.
His mother, Janet Gragg, made her comments following a statement given by the victim, who was a relative of the defendant.
Looking toward the victim and her family, Gragg said, “I was working 70 hours a week and supporting all of these people, including my son. So I don’t know of everything that went on in that house. But I do know that her (victim’s) mother let her dress like a little whore.”
Many people in the courtroom gasped at her comment and Ritchie told her she had said enough and could sit down.
“Ms. Gragg just made a disgusting comment about the victim, this precious child,” Ritchie said. “This all started when she was just 7 years old. She was made to feel tremendous shame for years because your son made her feel that way about herself. It’s shameful that you come into court and do this. There are girls and boys in this community suffering every day because of people like your son.”
Ritchie said blaming the victim, who said she missed out on her childhood because of the defendant’s actions, “is disgraceful and disgusting.”
Prosecutor Denisse Parrales, at Gragg’s first sentencing, said, “I’m only happy that we were able to provide some modicum of relief for the victim and the family in this case. The defendant made her a victim but she has made herself a survivor.”
Gragg is serving the first 25 years of his sentence without the benefit of parole.