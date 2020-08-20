A Sulphur man has been arrested for first-degree rape after he was located near the border of Mexico, authorities said.

Patrick R. Sanner, 52, has been charged with first-degree rape and sexual battery.

Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's office were advised on Aug. 16 that Sanner had allegedly raped a juvenile who was under the age of 13.

After further investigation, a warrant was issued for his arrest and signed by Judge Clayton Davis, in the amount of $2 million.

Authorities said Sanner attempted to evade arrest by traveling to Mexico.

Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said detectives, with assistance from federal agencies, located Sanner in Texas near the Mexican border, on Aug. 17.

Sanner was arrested and booked into the Cameron County Jail in Brownsville.

He will be extradited here after a hearing and is expected to be booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, according to authorities.

