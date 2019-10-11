A Cameron parish student was arrested and charged with terrorizing on Thursday. According to Cameron parish Sheriff Ron Johnson, a 16 year old male student made a threat against Grand Lake High School after normal operating hours.
Law enforcement was notified of the threat Thursday evening by a school employee who reported the incident. Johnson said the complainant was not a witness to the threat but during the investigation law enforcement "had enough evidence to make an arrest."
The student was arrested at their home and was not found in possession of any weapons. He is being held in the juvenile cell of the Cameron Parish Jail awaiting bond, Johnson said.
The Sheriff's Office and Cameron Parish School Board have a zero tolerance policy concerning school threats. Johnson said he wants parents and student to recognize the seriousness of such incidents "whether they have any means of carrying out the message or not. Just the statement itself carries serious consequence."
The parish's zero tolerance stance means an automatic investigation will be conducted in response to any threats, Johnson said. "And if there probable cause to arrest, there's going to be an arrest made and if there's not we're going to send a report to the district attorney to accept or reject."