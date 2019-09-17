Student admits to being ‘next school shooter’

A 12-year-old Moss Bluff Middle School student has been arrested and charged with terrorizing. Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office were notified on Sunday night of a possible threat to the school, Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman, said in a news release.
Detectives spoke with several students during the investigation who stated that they heard a boy make the threat at school on Friday. When questioned by detectives, the boy admitted that during lunch he said, "He would be the next school shooter," Myers said.
Karl Bruchhaus, Calcasieu Parish School Board superintendent, said the use of phrases like "shoot up a school" or "destroy a school" lead to an immediate investigation and notification of law enforcement. "Even when a student has an angry moment or claims a joking threat, school tragedies around our country force all stakeholders to take these threats seriously," he said.
He advised parents and guardians to hold necessary conversations with their students about the potential ramification of such actions. "It is so important for parents and guardians to have a conversation with their students informing them that threats against a school in any capacity will likely lead to school expulsion and potentially a legal charge for terrorizing."
The student was booked into the Calcasieu Juvenile Detention Center. CPSO Detective Larry Cormier is the lead investigator on the case.