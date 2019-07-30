Stolen ATV recovered, 2 Jennings men arrested

JENNINGS — Two Jennings men were arrested Sunday and a stolen ATV recovered after deputies responded to reports of an ATV being driven recklessly on Babineaux Road, authorities said.

Deputies stopped the ATV on Dama Landry Road and arrested the two men, according to Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

The driver, Tyler Wayne O'blanc, 25, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving under suspension, careless operation, off-road vehicles on the shoulder, stop signs and yield signs and illegal possession of stolen things.

The passenger, Chas Jacob Leblanc, 25, was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court and possession of stolen things.

The ATV was reported stolen by the owner during the time deputies were out with the two suspects, he said.

Deputies also arrested an Iowa, La., man Saturday after responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle near Welsh.

Dustin Jules Lejeune, 33, was arrested on outstanding warrants for contempt of court on simple burglary.

Lejeune was arrested after deputies made a traffic stop on La. 99 and La. 14 around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

