The Louisiana Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal by a man convicted of manslaughter in 2016 in state district court.
Mario Jamal Viltz, 39, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of A'Tasha "Tay" Lashawn Hardy, but a jury returned a manslaughter verdict after five hours of deliberations.
The state Supreme Court routinely declines to hear appeals that are not timely filed, which was the case in Viltz's latest appeal. In 2018, the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal affirmed his sentence.
Judge Clayton Davis sentenced Viltz on Dec. 12, 2016, to 30 years at hard labor without the benefit of parole.
In his appeal to the 3rd Circuit, Viltz said his sentence was excessive and evidence introduced at trial was insufficient to sustain a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt.
On Oct. 29, 2014, officers were dispatched to a home on Anita Drive. Officer Shannon Veillon told the court he knocked on the door and heard an "incoherent" female inside the residence.
After entering the home, he said he observed a woman, later identified as 25-year-old Hardy, slumped over a couch in the living room with a laceration on her forehead and blood coming from her mouth and nose.
She informed Veillon that, about 30 minutes earlier, a man entered her home by force, opening a locked screen door. Hardy said she had severe stomach/rib pains, and the man may have kicked her in the stomach several times.
Acadian Ambulance arrived at the scene and advised that Hardy be hospitalized to treat possible internal and/or head injuries.
Once at the hospital, staff told Veillon that Hardy's condition had deteriorated. He asked Hardy if she knew the suspect and if it was her boyfriend. Veillon told the court she responded affirmatively and correctly spelled his name.
A mother of three, Hardy died two days after the attack from "blunt force injuries of the head and abdomen," according to the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office. Based upon the victim's statement and interviews conducted with Hardy's family members and neighbors, Viltz was identified as Hardy's boyfriend.
At trial, in addition to Veillon, Hardy's mother, grandmother, and an aunt testified that she had been involved with Viltz for more than a year and that they would often see Hardy with black eyes, which she would try to hide and did not want to discuss.