LACASSINE — A man police believe shot and killed a 37-year-old woman in Franklin led several police agencies on a high-speed chase on Interstate 10 that ended near here Monday.
Franklin Police told KATC TV they received the report of the shooting before 9 a.m. Monday near Scottie and Pine streets. The victim's name was not released as of press time.
Both lanes of Interstate 10 between Welsh and Lacassine were closed for several hours, as the man and officials were in a standoff that lasted three hours.
A video submitted to TV stations by Tasha Grogan-Garrison shows a black male exiting a silver Cadillac car through the passenger door with a SWAT vehicle parked in front. He could be seen limping to the back of the vehicle. He surrendered around 2 p.m. The suspect has not been identified as of press time Monday.
There are reports that there were two vehicles being chased by police, but the American Press was not able to confirm that information.