Son charged in mom’s death

A Merryville woman was fatally shot on Sunday following what authorities say was a domestic disturbance incident between the victim and her son.
John Cooper, 45, has been charged with first-degree murder and one count of attempted first- degree murder after allegedly shooting his mother and then attempting to shoot his father, according to authorities.
Beauregard Parish Chief Deputy Joe Toler said Monday that deputies responded to a residence on Buxton Loop in Merryville at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Toler said deputies found 74-year-old Linda Cooper deceased from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
John Cooper had also allegedly fired gunshots at his father, Clarence Cooper, but his father was not injured.
Cooper was booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail. As of Monday, no bond has been set.