A 16-year-old male student at Alfred M. Barbe High School was arrested and charged with terrorizing on Monday.
Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office were notified on Sunday of a social media video post in which the boy made a comment about the high school while waving an airsoft gun, CPSO spokesperson Kim Myers said.
CPSO and Calcasieu Parish School Board have a zero tolerance policy regarding any type of threatening behavior. In a news release, Sheriff Tony Mancuso urged parents and guardians to seriously discuss with students the consequences of such actions.
"If you have not done so already, please talk to your children and explain the seriousness of making threats. This is no joking matter and students need to know they will be arrested if they make threats toward a school," Mancuso said.
The School Board addressed the arrest via its official Facebook account on Monday morning, echoing Mancuso's advice to parents. The board also added that such incidents "will likely lead to school expulsion and potentially a legal charge for terrorizing."
Since the school year began in August, the Calcasieu school system has recorded six instances of potentially threatening behavior. Those reports were directed at Sam Houston High, Barbe High, Molo Middle, Iowa Middle and two instances at Moss Bluff Middle, Holly Holland, CPSB spokeswoman, said.
According to CPSB's recently published "How it Works #2: School Threats," threatening behavior is defined as "remarks and/or gestures made by anyone, including a student, that alludes to harm being caused at a school."
