A Sulphur man wanted for his alleged role in setting fire to a passenger car with the intention of collecting insurance money has turned himself in, according to authorities.
Derek Smith, 40, turned himself in to authorities Tuesday morning, according to officials with the state fire marshal’s office.
An arrest warrant was issued for Smith’s arrest over the weekend after investigators determined Smith had assisted his niece, Heaven Royer of DeQuincy, in setting fire to her Ford Fiesta.
According to fire marshal spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue, the Fields Fire Department discovered Royer’s car burned and abandoned on the evening of Jan. 30 near the intersection of S. Bearhead Road and La. 389 in Singer.
In an interview with state fire marshal deputies, Royer reportedly admitted to calling Smith to help her figure out what was wrong with her car, which was no longer under warranty.
After learning repairs would be costly to her, Royer said she followed Smith to the location where the car was later found and witnessed Smith set fire to the car.
Royer and Smith have both been booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail on one count each of arson with intent to defraud.