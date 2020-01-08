shooting arrest graphic

A Westlake man faces multiple charges in connection with a Tuesday shooting on River Road, police said.

Lake Charles Police Lt. Jeff Keenum said the male victim was found at 1:20 p.m. near the 700 block of Ryan Street in the downtown area. The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to a local hospital.

Officers said the victim was driven to the Ryan Street location after the shooting and left there.

Gage Tyler Blalock, 29, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies and illegal possession of a stolen firearm, along with three narcotics-related charges.

No bond has been set, Keenum said.

Sgt. John Russell is the lead investigator.

