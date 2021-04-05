Cop lights
MGNonline

Lake Charles Police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday night near the Prien Lake Mall that wounded three people.

Police were called to the 400 block of West Prien Road at about 11:28 p.m.,  in reference to the shooting. Once on scene, officers learned that three people had been shot. The three were then transported to local medical facilities.

The initial reporting officer is Sgt. Wilbert Ponthieux

Lead investigators are Detective Sgt. Dustin Fontenot and Detective Cpl. Chad Smith.

