Sheriff: Video a threat against deputies

A Leesville man was arrested over the weekend after authorities were alerted to a concerning social media post in which the man allegedly threatened to kill law enforcement.
Alonzon Thibodeaux, 35, was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, terrorizing, cyberstalking, threatening a public official, and resisting an officer after authorities paid a visit to his residence to investigate an “alarming” video he posted to social media on Saturday.
According to Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft, his office’s 911 call center was contacted by a social media provider to alert them to a concerning video Thibodeaux had posted on the social media platform.
That video was forwarded to VPSO deputies, which Craft said showed Thibodeaux “acting in an aggressive and alarming manner” as he brandished a firearm and made threats to kill and harm VPSO law enforcement officers.
Craft said the video seemed to stem from an incident that occurred earlier that same day when deputies had a brief interaction with Thibodeaux while he was at a residence where a deputy responded to a report of an assault. Craft said Thibodeaux was not involved in that assault.
Upon viewing Thibodeaux’s video, deputies traveled to his residence to make contact with him regarding the threats he made, and they observed he was continuing to act in an “erratic manner” and was taken into custody. As deputies placed him the rear of the patrol unit, Thibodeaux began to kick the window of the patrol unit and had to be further restrained.
Craft said Thibodeaux also made statements during the incident that he “should have killed” the deputy who arrived at his residence.
A firearm and ammunition was recovered from Thibodeaux’s residence.
As of Monday, Thibodeaux remains in the Vernon Parish Jail with bond set at $13,281.