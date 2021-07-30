Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the DNA of Joe Constance, who is responsible for the 2011 murder of his estranged wife, Mary “Jeannette” Duhon, was sent to a company that has the ability to create an aged picture from the suspect’s DNA.
“The company, Parabon NanoLabs, uses DNA phenotyping to predict the physical appearance of an individual. They have the ability to produce a photograph of how the suspect would likely look today," Mancuso said. "They also have the ability to alter the photograph by changing the age and weight, along with other characteristics."
Mancuso said CPSO was the first law enforcement agency in the state to use this same company in 2015 to create a picture and profile of the unknown suspect in the Bouzigard homicide case, which ultimately led to solving the case.”
In the coming months CPSO will release further photographs of Constance with differing characteristics.
CPSO is asking anyone with information on Constance to come forward by calling the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or calling directly to the CPSO Detective at (337) 707-TIPS (8477).