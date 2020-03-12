An Anacoco man was arrested this week and given new charges for holding a woman against her will and abusing her in an incident first reported last year.

Dylan Young Bridges, 22, was charged with false imprisonment and simple kidnapping after the Vernon Parish District Attorney’s Office conducted a review of an incident that originally occurred in September.

According to a report from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bridges is alleged to have forcibly placed a dating partner into a vehicle and, while traveling, hit her repeatedly on the face and head. The abuse left visible injuries on the victim.

The victim was able to get out of the vehicle and flee into a wooded area, according to the report, where she hid from Bridges until he left the area.

Bridges was arrested shortly after the incident and had initially been charged with one count of battery of a dating partner.

As a result of the most recent investigation, Bridges was also charged with one count of illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under the age of 17.

As of Tuesday, no bond has been set and Bridges remains in the Vernon Parish Jail.

