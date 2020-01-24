Sex offender charged with kidnapping

JENNINGS - A convicted sex offender was arrested Wednesday on charges after he inappropriately touched a 17-year-old female and held her against her will.
John Ray Breaux, 67, of Jennings is charged with sexual battery, second-degree kidnapping, no tail lamps and no insurance.
Police Chief Danny Semmes said Breaux was arrested early Wednesday following a routine traffic stop on I-10 in which the female victim was found inside the vehicle.
‘When our officer approached the vehicle and ran the license it came back as a registered sex offender and through the officer's training he was able to determine something unusual was going on inside the vehicle," Semmes said.
The girl told the officer she had expressed interest in getting out of the vehicle, but that Breaux had locked the door and refused to allow her to leave. He then allegedly touched her inappropriately, Semmes said.
It is uncertain how long Breaux and the female, who is not related to him, had been together, Semmes said.
Breaux is a registered Tier II sex offender and was convicted of molestation of a juvenile in 2003.
An investigation into the incident is continuing, Semmes said.