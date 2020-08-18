Authorities are investigating two separate shootings in Southwest Louisiana.
A Kinder man has been arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder after a shooting on Sunday, authorities said.
Michael Savant, 19, was arrested within hours of the shooting and booked into the Allen Parish Public Safety Complex.
Sheriff Doug Hebert said deputies went to a local hospital in the early morning hours on Sunday in reference to a person with a gunshot wound.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a disturbance took place at a residence on Botley Cemetery Road in the Kinder area, during which time a firearm was produced and fired, striking a person.
The gunshot victim is in a local hospital undergoing medical treatment, authorities said.
Savant's bond is $50,000.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Authorities said one person is dead after a shooting at Suffolk Manor Apartments on Lake Street early Monday morning.
Capt. Kevin Kirkum, Lake Charles Police, said a person making unauthorized entry into an apartment was shot by the renter.
The person later died of their injuries.
Police received a report of a burglary and shots fired at 1:15 a.m., Kirkum said. The investigation is ongoing.