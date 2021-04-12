An unrestrained child was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Moss Bluff, the second traffic-related fatality in as many days in the area.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said the crash happened near the intersection of Sutherland and East Levingwood roads.
Vincent said a car traveling westbound on East Levingwood ran a stop sign and struck an SUV traveling northbound on Sutherland.
Vincent said the SUV flipped several times before landing in a ditch. A 6-year-old girl who was unrestrained inside the SUV was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
The drivers of both vehicles sustained minor injuries and two other juvenile passengers in the SUV sustained no injuries, Vincent said.
On Friday, Louisiana State Police responded to a traffic fatality on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.
Sgt. Derek Senegal said an impaired driver struck 50-year-old Benjamin Lewis Murray as he attempted to walk across the northbound lanes of travel.
Senegal said the driver, 34-year-old Candice Rae Walker Peloquin, was arrested and charged with first-offense DWI and open container. Additional charges are possible.