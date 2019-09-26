A 15-year-old student at Hackberry High School was arrested Wednesday on a terrorizing charge after making verbal threats.
Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson said deputies received a call of a possible verbal threat at the school around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
"Our school resource officer was there and immediately assured that all students and employees were safe and found there to be no weapons involved," Johnson said.
He said deputies and a detective arrived less than 10 minutes after the call. After taking statements, the teen was arrested.
According to witnesses, the suspect said he "should shoot up this school," Johnson said.
"This was on school grounds during school time," Johnson said. "There were no weapons seen by the witnesses."
He said the teen's locker and backpack were searched and no weapons were found.