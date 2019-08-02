Second judge recused from BPPJ lawsuit

The state Supreme Court has been asked to appoint an outside judge to preside over a lawsuit filed against the Beauregard Parish Police Jury after the second, and remaining, parish judge recused herself from the matter this week.
On Wednesday, Division “A” Judge Martha Ann O’Neal filed a motion of Recusal and Referral in regards to a lawsuit filed against the jury in early July regarding a shooting range noise ordinance the panel enacted last year.
In her recusal order, O’Neal said that because she had an established friendship with the father-in-law of one of the plaintiffs, she believed it would be inappropriate to preside over the case.
“Although she believes she could be fair and impartial; in an abundance of caution, the undersigned judge voluntarily recuses herself,” the motion reads.
O’Neal’s recusal comes just days after the originally assigned judge, Division “B” Judge C. Kerry Anderson filed a motion of recusal for himself after realizing the relatives of his secretary had publicly voiced their opposition to the shooting range and lived in close proximity to it.
According to documents filed with the 36th Judicial District Courthouse, upon Anderson’s realization of the association between the matter and his secretary, he alerted the parties involved with the suit and offered to recuse himself.
The lawsuit was filed on July 1 by Castle Investments, FastAct and Robert Null, all of Calcasieu Parish. The plaintiffs claim a shooting range noise ordinance enacted by the jury on June 12, 2018, has prohibited the petitioners from operating a shooting range they created in the Longville area. The suit also alleges the police jury enacted the ordinance with the intention of unlawfully forcing the closure of the shooting range.
Last week, a countersuit was filed by the defense for the police jury, claiming the petitioners have violated parish building and permit codes.