Huber Park
Special to the American Press

A second juvenile has been arrested in connection to the July 27 shooting at Huber Park.

Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said the 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday morning without incident.

He has been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm.

Fondel said the boy is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center. 

Two people sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds in the shooting at the 4th Avenue Park. 

A 16-year-old male was arrested three days after the shooting and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm. He is also being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgts. Dustin Fontenot or Joe Savoie at 491-1311.

 

