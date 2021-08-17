A second juvenile has been arrested in connection to the July 27 shooting at Huber Park.
Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said the 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday morning without incident.
He has been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm.
Fondel said the boy is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.
Two people sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds in the shooting at the 4th Avenue Park.
A 16-year-old male was arrested three days after the shooting and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm. He is also being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgts. Dustin Fontenot or Joe Savoie at 491-1311.