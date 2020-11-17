OAKDALE — Authorities are continuing their search for two male offenders who escaped Saturday from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oakdale.
Arthur Vargas Jr., 38, and Joshua Galvan, 28, were discovered missing from the low-security facility known as FCI Oakdale II Prison Satellite Camp on East Whatley Road on Saturday morning. Authorities believe the two men escaped sometime between 5-10 a.m.
Authorities believe the two men have left the area and are no longer within Allen Parish.
Both men are from the San Antonio, Texas, area.
Vargas is described as a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 142 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Galvan is a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown eyes and hair.
Vargas was sentenced in the Eastern District Texas to 65 months for interstate transport of stolen property.
Galvan was sentenced in the Souther District of Texas to 87 months for conspiracy to transport with the intent to distribute 17.78 KG methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 17.78 KG methamphetamine.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vargas or Galvan should contact the Oakdale Federal Correctional Institution at 318-335-4466, the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-639-4353, the Oakdale police Department at 318-335-0290 or call 911.