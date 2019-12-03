JENNINGS — Jennings police are continuing their search for a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that happened during a private party early Friday.
Dakota Chaisson, 22, of Jennings died of multiple gun shot wounds after being targeted and shot inside the private event hall, according to Police Chief Danny Semmes.
Chaisson was pronounced dead at the scene after attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, he said.
Semmes said Monday officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and ask anyone who may have any information to call 275-0992. Callers will remain anonymous.
"We are stilling interviewing the 150-plus witnesses and searching for additional witnesses, following up on leads and tracking down anything and everything we can get," Semmes said. "We have not stopped to rest yet."
Chaisson was among 150-200 people attending the private party at the Toby Ward Event Hall, at 1613 South Main Street in Jennings, when the shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. Friday. No other injuries were reported.