Sam Houston student arrested with BB gun on campus
A student was arrested Thursday morning after bringing a BB gun to the campus of Sam Houston High School, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said the school's resource officer was informed around 8 a.m. Thursday that a 15-year-old student possibly …
Two teenagers were arrested over the weekend following three recent drive-by shootings in Lake Charles, according to authorities.
