Sam Houston student arrested with BB gun on campus

A student was arrested Thursday morning after bringing a BB gun to the campus of Sam Houston High School, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. 
 
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said the school's resource officer was informed around 8 a.m. Thursday that a 15-year-old student possibly had a gun in a backpack. 
 
The resource officer, along with school personnel, detained the student. 
 
After a search of the backpack, a BB gun was found which Vincent said looked similar to a realistic firearm. 
 
The student was booked in to the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with illegal possession of a dangerous weapon on school property. 
 
CPSO resource officer Cpl. Bobby Benjamin and Det. Greg Jordan are lead investigators on this case. 
 

