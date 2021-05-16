The trial of a Rosepine man accused of sexually abusing two juveniles is set to begin on Monday, according to court records.
William Ray Weeks, 45, is charged with four counts of first-degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile, according to court documents. He is set for a jury trial before the Honorable Judge Martha Ann O’Neal in the 36th Judicial District Court in Beauregard Parish.
Weeks was first arrested in early 2018 and was later indicted in August that year in both Beauregard and Vernon Parishes. He received three counts of molestation of a juvenile in Vernon Parish.
According to authorities at the time of Weeks’ indictment, investigations by agencies in both parishes began after receiving complaints that Weeks had sexually abused two minors over a period of several years.
He was originally arrested in Vernon Parish before being transferred to the custody of the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The trial will be the first jury trial to be held in Beauregard Parish since the restrictions imposed in early 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic caused the closure of the Beauregard Parish courthouse in DeRidder.