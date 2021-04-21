Retiring corporal took mentoring, counseling role to heart

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office recognized retiring deputy, Cpl. Mary Pierrottie last week, as Sheriff Tony Mancuso joined the administration at Vinton High School in thanking her for her unwavering service and dedication.
Pierrottie officially retired on April 15, ending her more than 20 years of service with CPSO.
Pierrottie first began her career with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in 1998, where she started out in the Corrections Division. Over the years she worked in several divisions throughout the agency, including patrol, where she was a sergeant on shift.
She later worked in the Narcotics Division before making the transition to work as a School Resource Officer, a position she maintained for the last eight years of her career. Over those years,
Pierrottie worked as an SRO at Westlake High, S.P. Arnette Middle, Vinton High and Vinton Middle schools.
It was in the position of School Resource Officer that Cpl. Pierrottie said she felt the most fulfilled, working closely with the kids in the community.
“While the primary duty of having School Resource Officers in schools is to reduce crimes and violence, many of the SROs find themselves counseling students and being a mentor to the kids in our community. Cpl. Pierrottie did just that; she took her job to heart and I can guarantee she mentored and helped many children during her time at the schools in Calcasieu Parish. We were lucky to have a dedicated employee like her for so many years,” Mancuso said.