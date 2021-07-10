Travis Estanislaus, 41, was arrested June 10 and charged with first-degree rape, two counts of oral sexual battery, misdemeanor sexual battery, and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.
According to authorities, Estanislaus’ arrest stemmed from an investigation by DeRidder Police that began after detectives received a report in December 2020. According to court records, the alleged victim was born in 2015.
Estanislaus lived in DeRidder at the time of his arrest, however court records indicate the victim no longer lives in the area.
Estanislaus is retired military, according to arrest details, and sources have told the American Press he was attached to the 519th Military Police battalion prior to his retirement.
As of this week, Estanislaus remains in the Beauregard Parish Jail with no bond set. He is set to appear in court on July 19 for a motion to set bond.