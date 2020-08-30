Toppled trees
Kirk Meche

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to take extra precautions to protect newly purchased equipment in the wake of Hurricane Laura, as reports rise of thefts in the local area. 

Chief Detective Sylvestor Denmond told the American Press that the detective division has been actively responding to and investigating claims of theft in regards to newly purchased storm-recovery equipment, such as high-value generators and chainsaws, but that the best option for homeowners could be taking proper measures to prevent thefts. 

“It’s frustrating and sad to see these thefts happening in our area. While we are doing our best to find those responsible, we also encourage residents to be vigilant during these times and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from theft,” Denmond said. 

Denmond recommends residents who purchase new equipment to immediately note the model and serial numbers of the equipment and store all identifying information in a safe place. He also recommended owners make identifying marks on their equipment. 

In the case of theft, Denmond said these steps can make it easier to identify stolen equipment and increase the chances of returning them to the owners. Items with identifying marks can also be a deterrent to would-be thieves.

Denmond also recommended residents lock up their equipment out of sight in an effort to deter or prevent theft, but to follow proper safety procedures and not use generators in a covered or non well-ventilated area. 

Tags

More from this section

Reports of theft rise in Beauregard

  • Updated
Reports of theft rise in Beauregard

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to take extra precautions to protect newly purchased equipment in the wake of Hurricane Laura, as reports rise of thefts in the local area. 

Activists see disparate police tactics amid Kenosha protests

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police officers in Kenosha were on alert after days of protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake by one of their colleagues, and they'd recently gotten a tip about “suspicious vehicles” from out of state.

GOP portrayal of urban mayhem doesn't always match reality

At almost every turn at the Republican National Convention, speakers from the president on down portrayed American cities like Portland, Oregon, New York and Chicago as lawless Democratic wastelands that have been overrun with violence, looting and destruction that is forcing residents to fl…

Kenosha shooting strains tie between Black residents, police

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Until the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the bedroom community of Kenosha had been largely untouched by the level of demonstrations that were seen in nearby Milwaukee and Chicago after the death of George Floyd.