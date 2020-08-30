Reports of theft rise in Beauregard

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to take extra precautions to protect newly purchased equipment in the wake of Hurricane Laura, as reports rise of thefts in the local area.
Chief Detective Sylvestor Denmond told the American Press that the detective division has been actively responding to and investigating claims of theft in regards to newly purchased storm-recovery equipment, such as high-value generators and chainsaws, but that the best option for homeowners could be taking proper measures to prevent thefts.
“It’s frustrating and sad to see these thefts happening in our area. While we are doing our best to find those responsible, we also encourage residents to be vigilant during these times and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from theft,” Denmond said.
Denmond recommends residents who purchase new equipment to immediately note the model and serial numbers of the equipment and store all identifying information in a safe place. He also recommended owners make identifying marks on their equipment.
In the case of theft, Denmond said these steps can make it easier to identify stolen equipment and increase the chances of returning them to the owners. Items with identifying marks can also be a deterrent to would-be thieves.
Denmond also recommended residents lock up their equipment out of sight in an effort to deter or prevent theft, but to follow proper safety procedures and not use generators in a covered or non well-ventilated area.