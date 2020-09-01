Jimmie Box

A forensic lab in Texas has confirmed the remains found in the Bon Weir, Texas, area to be that of missing DeRidder man Jimmie Box Jr. 

Beauregard Parish Chief Detective Sylvester Denmond confirmed the positive identification Monday, saying the ID was made using DNA obtained from the remains. 

He said the cause of death is still under investigation. 

Box was reported missing to DeRidder police in early August by family members who reported he had last been seen driving a red SUV. That vehicle was found a few days later in Calcasieu Parish, but Box remained unaccounted for. 

According the authorities, five individuals have been taken into custody in recent weeks amid the investigation into Box’s disappearance. 

Sheriff Mark Herford said detectives believe Box was taken across the Texas state line against his will, but a motive has not yet been released publicly.

