The remains of two people found inside an Engleside Street residence on Tuesday have been identified.
Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief F. Fondel said the bodies are those of Brigitte Derouen Shows, 51, and Jason Edward Thoman, 35.
Fondel said his office received notification from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at around 2 p.m. Tuesday that deputies performing a welfare check at the residence had discovered the bodies.
Because of the residence’s location within the city limits of Lake Charles, detectives with the Lake Charles Police Department took over the investigation, Fondel said.
“Based off information gathered through the department’s initial investigation and the preliminary findings from the Coroner’s Office, we do not suspect foul play at this time,” Fondel said.
Calcasieu Parish Coroner Dr. Terry Welke said neither of the bodies exhibited any sings of injury or foul play.
“Toxicology studies are pending to determine if both deaths were drug related,” Welke said.
This is an ongoing investigation. Additional details will be released as they become available. Anyone with information pertinent to this investigation is encouraged to contact lead investigator Detective Andrew Malveaux by calling 337-491-1311.