The grandfather of a child who had been missing since 2019 said Wednesday that remains located Tuesday in rural Idaho are the bodies of his grandson, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 8, and the boy's sister, Tylee Ryan, 17.

Authorities have not officially released the identities of the bodies discovered on Chad Guy Daybell's property. Daybell married Lori Vallow, the children's mother, a few weeks after the children were last seen.

Kay and Larry Woodcock of Lake Charles, are grandparents of J.J. Vallow. Tylee Ryan was Lori Vallow's daughter by a previous marriage.

Larry Woodcock told the Post Register in Idaho Falls Wednesday that "both children are no longer with us."

Family members of the Woodcock family have asked for privacy during this time.

Daybell was officially charged on Wednesday with two felony counts of concealment or destruction of evidence, according to authorities.

A judge set Daybell's bond at $1 million.

Daybell, 51, who is the fifth husband of Lori Vallow, 46, the mother of the two children, was arrested Tuesday after authorities excavated a section of his property in Salem, Idaho, and discovered human remains in the backyard. The Rexburg (Idaho) Police Department confirmed in a news release Wednesday that two sets of remains were found at Daybell's home during their search.

Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood said during a court hearing Wednesday the two bodies were those of children and said one body was concealed in a "particularly egregious" way.

Although officials had not yet confirmed the identifies of the bodies, on Wednesday people began posting condolence messages to Woodcocks on social media.

The grandparents had earlier released a statement on Tuesday, asking the public to respect their privacy during this time "as we await further news with heavy hearts."

The first felony count in the criminal complaint alleges Daybell hid, altered, or destroyed human remains on his property between Sept. 8, 2019, and June 9, 2020. The second count said Daybell hid, altered, or destroyed human remains on his property between Sept. 22, 2019, and June 9, 2020.

No other information was released in the criminal complaint and at this time the probable cause statement has been sealed.

The two September dates in the criminal complaint correspond with the last time Joshua J.J. Vallow, 8, and Tylee Ryan, 17, were seen. The children both disappeared that month, and their mother, Vallow, is behind bars on a $1 million bail in connection to their disappearance.

In the weeks following the disappearance of the children, Daybell's wife Tammy Daybell died and he married Vallow on a beach in Hawaii.

Both Daybell and Vallow are under investigation by the Idaho Attorney General's Office fowr conspiracy, attempted murder and murder in connection to the death of Daybell's former spouse.

The search of Daybell's home has involved the Rexburg Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

Daybell's next appearance in court will be on July 1 for a preliminary hearing at the Fremont Courthouse in Fremont, Idaho.

In April, a judge in Idaho declined to lower bond for Vallow who has been charged with child abandonment, obstructing an investigation, contempt of court and soliciting a crime. Previously, Vallow's bail had been lowered from $5 million to $1 million.

Court documents suggest things began to unravel for the family early last year, when Lori was still married to Charles Vallow. Vallow claimed in divorce filings before his death that Lori would kill him if he got in her way and that she said she had an "angel there to help her dispose of the body." Shortly after her alleged threats, Charles Vallow took out an order of protection against her, according to authorities.

In the divorce filings, Charles Vallow claimed Lori had "become infatuated and, at times, obsessive about near-death experiences and spiritual visions."

Charles Vallow died last July when Lori's brother, Alex Cox, shot him in what Cox said was self-defense. Charles Vallow's family members do not believe that scenario and insist he was murdered.

Authorities still had a homicide investigation open at the time Cox died last December. Autopsy results from Cox's death have not yet been released.