A Reeves High School teacher was arrested Monday after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile from Calcasieu Parish.
Kristen P. Ward, 42, of Ragley was arrested Monday by the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office on five counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and five counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. She also faces charges of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and obstruction of justice.
She was also arrested for one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile in Calcasieu Parish.
Ward is on administrative leave pending investigation.
Ward is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl who she met on at least five different occasions, authorities said.
Sheriff Doug Hebert III said he believes the pair met through social media and that Ward drove to Lake Charles to pick the girl up.
Allen Parish sheriff's deputies were called to a residence in Ragley on Friday in reference to a missing juvenile from Lake Charles.
Deputies found the juvenile hiding at the residence, Hebert said.
No other victims are believed to be involved, he said.
Ward is being held without bond in the Allen Parish Jail pending a 72-hour hearing.