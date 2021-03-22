Lake Charles, Louisiana (70615)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.