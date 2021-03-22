A Ragley man has been arrested and charged with over 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 that he allegedly manufactured and possessed, according to authorities.
Cody Romero, 20, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with 97 counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13, 10 counts of pornography involving juveniles over 13, 9 counts of manufacturing pornography of juveniles over 13, and 4 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.
According to Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford, BPSO dispatchers received a complaint regarding Romero on March 9, claiming Romero was manufacturing child pornography.
Deputy Lindsey Miller responded to the call and made contact with both the complainant and possible victim, and learned Romero’s identity. Deputy Miller then made contact with Romero and was able to take possession of Romero’s cell phone via a search warrant.
After a search warrant was obtained for the contents of the phone, Detective Toree Simmons was able to locate evidence of all the charges brought against Romero.
Sheriff Herford said at this time it is not clear how long the incidents may have been occurring, but that it appears it has been going on for some time. The relation of Romero with the victims and how he knew them was not made public, as the investigation is ongoing.
“This type of crime shocks the whole community, including law enforcement,” Herford stated.
“It is a stain on society and something that my office will always aggressively pursue anytime it is brought to our attention because it involves children and we care deeply about that. I would like to commend Deputy Miller for her ability to quickly recognize the crime that was before her and her willingness to go above and beyond in her duties involved in this case. She along with Detective Simmons worked quickly to pursue this case and it was amazing police work between the two of them.”
Romero was booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail with no bond set. Herford said other possible charges could come in the future as the investigation continues.