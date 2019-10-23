A trial continued for a second day Tuesday for a man charged with three counts of first-degree rape and two counts of carjacking.
Eric Dwayne Lafleur, 42, is also charged with simple robbery, simple burglary, and sexual battery.
Prosecutors have repeatedly called Lafleur a "serial rapist"; defense attorneys have said each of the women may have had reasons to exaggerate what happened and that evidence will not point to Lafleur's guilt.
Judge Robert Wyatt is overseeing the trial. Prosecutors are Jacob Johnson and Charles Robinson and defense attorneys are Natasha George, Carla Edmondson, and Andrew Casanave.
Lafleur's charges stem from incidents that spanned different days in 2016, several locations, and included alleged attacks on five victims ranging in age from 17 to 60. None of the women knew each other.
Michael Manuel, a police officer in Texas, testified Tuesday that in 2016 he was an officer with the Lake Charles Police Department.
Manuel said he got called out to a disturbance in September, 2016, and when he arrived to a location on Church Street in north Lake Charles, he saw a white truck parked under a tree in a field.
The officer said he observed two people in the truck, a man and a woman. He talked to the man first, later determined to be Lafleur, then, he talked to the woman.
"When I brought her out of the vehicle, she said, ‘I've been raped; I've been raped,'" Manuel said.
Manuel said the woman told him she had met up with Lafleur to buy meth. "She told me that he (Lafleur) began forcefully pulling her pants down and she told him she was on her period. He pulled her tampon out and she said he began to rape her and that he raped her multiple times that night."
Det. Willie Fontenot testified he works in the violent crimes division of the police department and in September, 2016, he went to the intersection of Church and Kirkman streets and met with a woman who said someone stole her vehicle.
"She was a nice lady giving a stranger a ride," Fontenot said. "She had wanted to help him and he told her he only needed to go two blocks."
While investigating the alleged theft, Fontenot received a call from an officer with the police department in Welsh and they said they had recovered a vehicle and that Lafleur had been detained.
Fontenot and another officer, after reading Lafleur his Miranda rights, began talking to him before Fontenot had to leave to investigate another crime.
Jurors watched a brief portion of the interrogation video in which Lafleur, shirtless and heavily tattooed, swayed back and forth in his chair, mostly keeping his head down. When he did speak, most of what he said could not be understood although he could be heard asking why he was there.
Tammy Vincent, a registered nurse at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, has been a nurse for more than 27 years and is the coordinator of the sexual assault program at the hospital.
Vincent told the jury Tuesday that there may not always be visible injuries when a person is sexually assaulted. Much of her testimony centered around technical aspects of rape kits and how and what can be gathered during a rape exam.
On Monday, one victim told jurors she lost consciousness during an attack, saying Lafleur choked her, raped her, and forced her to perform oral sex. She testified she kept trying to fight him off and that she bit him to try and get away.
Another woman testified she was 17 when Lafleur raped her for approximately three hours at a local motel. She said he put his hands around her neck and choked her, telling her if she screamed he would kill her.
A third woman told jurors she was attacked by Lafleur after a conversation in a store in which she told him about a job he could apply for.
Another woman testified she was raped by Lafleur after they met because she wanted illegal drugs.
A fifth woman told jurors she was awakened by Lafleur in her home around 2 a.m. and agreed to drive him to get him away from her daughter, who was in the home. Lafleur allegedly sexually battered the woman.
Trial is expected to continue today in state district court.