JENNINGS – A Lake Arthur woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly pulled a gun on her mother during an argument.
Rebecca Lynn Sonnier, 33, was arrested on multiple charges after deputies responded to a disturbance involving a firearm at a residence on LA 14, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.
The mother advised deputies when they arrived that she had been in an argument with her daughter and that the daughter pulled a semi-auto handgun and pointed it at her, Ivey said.
Sonnier was arrested on charges of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a leg dent drug, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and theft.
Bond has been set at $25,000.