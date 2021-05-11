Austin Lebrun
Sulphur Police Department

A Sulphur man has been arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals after leaving a dog to die locked in a residence he hadn’t checked on for weeks.

Sulphur Police Capt. Jason Gully said officers were dispatched to a home on Fasske Street on Thursday after being told a large number of flies were swarming outside a bedroom window in a residence that hadn’t been occupied in days.

Gully said when officers arrived, they could smell a strong odor of decomposition. They located an unlocked window and called out into the residence, but received no response.

“Officers located the room where the flies were seen and observed that the door to the room was shut,” Gully said. “Officers entered the room and found an almost fully decomposed dog in the corner. Officers also located a cage in the room and the cage door was shut.”

Gully said the cage had a hole on one side where it appeared the dog had chewed its way out. Officers did not locate any food or water bowls inside the room or the cage.

Gully said when officers made contact with the homeowner, Austin Lebrun, 21, he said he had stopped caring for the house and the dog, named Sadie. He said he locked her in the bedroom and last checked on her 3-4 weeks ago.

He “stated he would stop by the house multiple times during the week and assumed she died but never opened the door to look,” Gully said.

Lebrun was placed under arrest for aggravated cruelty to animals and booked into the Sulphur City Jail. His bond was set at $15,000.

More from this section

Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in spa shootings

ATLANTA (AP) — A man accused of killing eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage businesses was indicted Tuesday on murder charges, and a prosecutor filed notice that she’ll also seek hate crime charges and the death penalty.

At the Session: Taxes, homeowners insurance on House agenda

  • Updated
At the Session: Taxes, homeowners insurance on House agenda

The Louisiana House today is scheduled to take final action on a constitutional amendment eliminating the deductibility of corporate income taxes. The Senate will decide the fate of a House-passed centralized system for collecting state and local sales taxes.

Police seek motive in shooting at Colorado birthday party

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities on Monday were investigating why a gunman opened fire at a weekend birthday party, killing his girlfriend and five other adults inside a house trailer before killing himself.