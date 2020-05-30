Beauregard Parish authorities have identified a person of interest in their investigation into a burglary of a Ragley business earlier this month.
Christopher W. Adams, 34, has been identified by detectives with BPSO as a suspect in the May 20 burglary, and this week a warrant for Adams’ arrest was issued.
According to detectives, Adams is known to reside in various parishes and counties between Louisiana and Texas, and authorities are asking the public to come forward with information they may have regarding Adams’ current whereabouts.
According to authorities, the burglary occurred just after midnight when two white males gained entry into the Ragley business and stole several items.
Adams is described as a white male with brown hair and sleeve tattooes on both forearms.
In surveillance footage from the scene, Adams was also noticed to be wearing stud earrings in both ears.
A reward is being offered through Crimestoppers for information leading to Adams’ arrest.
All callers will be allowed to remain anonymous.
A second white male seen with Adams in the footage has yet to be identified.