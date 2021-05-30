Cop lights
MGNonline

Staff reports

A Lake Charles man was killed in a four-vehicle crash Saturday near the intersection of Prien Lake Road and Ryan Street. 

Lake Charles Police Sgt. Shaun Touchet said a 2016 GMC Sierra was heading eastbound on Prien Lake Road when it struck a 2011 Chevrolet Cruz that was southbound on Ryan Street. The Cruz was pushed into another vehicle which was then pushed into another vehicle.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier of Lake Charles, succumbed to his injuries, Touchet said.

The driver of the GMC Sierra fled the scene.

The Lake Charles Police Department Traffic Division was called to the scene to conduct the follow-up investigation, which is still ongoing. 

