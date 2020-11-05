Police lights
Police investigate fatal shooting

Lake Charles Police are working a homicide that occurred at 2960 Lake St. early Tuesday. Police responded to a call at 3:37 a.m. about a subject lying in a parking lot of an apartment complex. When officers arrived they found the subject had been shot. There is no other information at this time the investigation is continuing.

Sulphur police report homicide
The Sulphur Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday on South Irwin Street in Sulphur. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at a later time, police said. 

Judge rejects moving trial of ex-officers in Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge on Thursday rejected defense requests to move the trial of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death, and also ordered that all four will be tried together instead of separately.

Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci, a guerrilla leader during Kosovo's war for independence from Serbia in the late 1990s, resigned on Thursday and will face charges for war crimes and crimes against humanity at a special court based in The Hague.

Push to relax drug laws gains big victories on state ballots

A nationwide push to relax drug laws took a significant step forward Tuesday as more states legalized marijuana for adults and voters made Oregon the first state to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of street drugs such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

FBI investigates robocalls warning voters to 'stay home'

TRAVERSE CITY, Michigan (AP) — Voters across the U.S. received anonymous robocalls in the days and weeks before Election Day urging them to “stay safe and stay home” — an ominous warning that election experts said could be an effort to scare voters into sitting out the election.