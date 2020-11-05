Police investigate fatal shooting
Sulphur police report homicide
Police investigate fatal shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge on Thursday rejected defense requests to move the trial of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death, and also ordered that all four will be tried together instead of separately.
A Lake Charles man was sentenced this week by U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays to 15 years in prison for production of child pornography.
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci, a guerrilla leader during Kosovo's war for independence from Serbia in the late 1990s, resigned on Thursday and will face charges for war crimes and crimes against humanity at a special court based in The Hague.
A nationwide push to relax drug laws took a significant step forward Tuesday as more states legalized marijuana for adults and voters made Oregon the first state to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of street drugs such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
TRAVERSE CITY, Michigan (AP) — Voters across the U.S. received anonymous robocalls in the days and weeks before Election Day urging them to “stay safe and stay home” — an ominous warning that election experts said could be an effort to scare voters into sitting out the election.
The Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District wants a court decision that ruled in favor of Infrastructure Funding Group (IFG) Port Holdings L… Read more
Police investigate fatal shooting Read more
There will be runoffs for two tight races, City Marshal in Lake Charles and City Marshal in Sulphur. Read more
We want your feedback!
Our newsletters deliver news directly to you in your inbox.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription