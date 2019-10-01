JENNINGS — Police in Jennings have arrested a 10-year-old boy who they say stole an empty school bus Sunday and took it for a joyride across town.
Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said the juvenile took the school bus from Jennings High School and drove it eight miles across town before getting off the bus with his bicycle.
"It's a miracle the juvenile and bus were both unharmed," Semmes said.
He said several people reported on Facebook seeing the juvenile driving the bus, but no one reported it until the bus was stopped on Carver Street.
"We began investigating it after a concerned citizen called the police department to advise us that they were on Carver Street and had observed a juvenile driving up in a parish school bus," Semmes said.
The juvenile allegedly took the bus from the high school around 5 p.m. Sunday and drove the bus from North Sherman Street along La. 26 across town to Carver Street where he parked the bus in the street and got his bicycle out, Semmes said.
The juvenile has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Charges of improper supervision of a minor against the boy's parents are pending review by the District Attorney's Office, Semmes said Monday.
The juvenile did not say why he took the bus and authorities are investigating how the juvenile was able to take the bus and drive across town. The bus was among several buses that are typically left parked at Jennings High School, Semmes said.
The bus has been returned to the Jeff Davis Parish School Board.
Last year, a school bus was stolen from Jennings High School and later found abandoned about 23 miles away in Crowley.